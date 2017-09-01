Turmoil in CAPS camp

HARARE - The eagerly anticipated Harare derby between CAPS United and Dynamos on Sunday is under threat after Makepekepe senior players yesterday boycotted training over non-payment of salaries, allowances and bonuses.

Makepekepe host the Glamour Boys at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday in the first instalment of the Harare derby which has raised high hopes for a blockbuster encounter due to the two teams’ recent form.

However, when the Daily News visited Makepekepe’s training ground yesterday morning at the National Sports Stadium, only a handful of players mostly rookies, reported for training as the majority of senior players chose to stay home in a clear sign of protest over their outstanding dues.

The CAPS United technical team led by head coach Lloyd Chitembwe was forced to hold the morning training session with a handful of fringe players before going to watch Northern Region Division One log leaders Herentals’ workout at the B Arena.

The Daily News understands United players are owed three month’s salary as well as winning bonuses.

Players, who spoke to this publication yesterday, said they are not happy with the manner in which the club is managing their welfare while threatening not to fulfil Sunday’s match if their concerns are not addressed.

“For a long time we have been soldiering on under difficult circumstances but the club seems not to care about our welfare,” said the player who refused to be named due to fear of victimisation.

“As players we have decided to take a stand ahead of the derby maybe then the club will take our concerns seriously.

“We might not even play Sunday’s game if our concerns are not addressed because it’s now three months without any money.”

According to the player, the problems started last week ahead of their trip to Gweru to face Chapungu at Ascot Stadium.

With morale low in the squad, Makepekepe could only draw 0-0 with the Air Force of Zimbabwe side to end a three-game winning streak.

The players are also bothered by the fact that the money problems at the club are continuing despite United selling four key players Abbas Amidu, Dennis Dauda, Ronald Chitiyo and Ronald Pfumbidzayi.

However, Makepekepe assistant coach Tostao Kwashi downplayed the industrial action by the senior players.

“There is nothing true that players went on strike. We have been training well for the past three, four days. It’s just rumours, you know people like to say a lot of things, they want to send different messages but there is nothing like that,” Kwashi said.