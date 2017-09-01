Triangle out to compound Rhinos woes

HARARE - Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro is eager for his side to pick up maximum points against troubled Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon.

The Sugar Sugar Boys come into this match on the back of a morale boosting 3-1 victory over Bulawayo City last weekend at home to move to ninth place on the log table with 31 points after 23 matches.

Circumstances are not much happier for Black Rhinos with the army side losing their last seven matches to Ngezi Platinum Stars (4-2), Chapungu (3-0), Dynamos (1-0), Bantu Rovers (1-0), Chicken Inn (1-0), CAPS United (2-1) and FC Platinum (1-0).

Mangwiro and his side are desperate to add another defeat to that long list this afternoon.

“I think Black Rhinos are at their most dangerous now because they want to bounce back to winning ways as soon as possible,” Mangwiro told the Daily News.

“So we are not taking them lightly and we are looking forward to a tough game but all we want is maximum points.

“I think we have improved greatly because at one point, Black Rhinos were leading us by more than 10 points but today we are tied.

“And while we have improved I still feel there is a lot of work to be done especially on the road. We have not been doing well on the road and we have only picked maximum points away to Bulawayo City so it’s something that we need to work on.

“Again, if you analyse this Black Rhinos, they are not a bad side at all. In most of the games that they have lost lately, they lost to teams that are also doing well in the league and it does not qualify them to be a bad team.

“We are not going to be complacent and we are taking them seriously.”

Following a bright start to the current campaign, in which they topped the log table at some point, the army side somehow lost their mojo along the way.

Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa’s side could find themselves in a relegation dog fight as they sit eighth on the log table with 31 points.

Rhinos will be hoping the recent shuffling that saw Mutizwa’s assistants Gift Makoni, Jack Mutandagai and Maronga Nyangela being demoted from the technical bench will bring with it better fortunes.

In other matches set for today, Harare City will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats at the hands Bulawayo City and ZPC Kariba.

Last week’s away defeat to Kariba left Philani Ncube’s charges on 13th place on the log table with 25 points after 23 matches.

At the National Sports Stadium, Yadah FC will be out to get their revenge when they host Bantu Rovers. In the reverse fixture earlier this year Bantu Rovers thumped Yadah 6-0 at Luveve Stadium.

Chicken Inn will also be desperate to consolidate their lead at the top of the table when they host struggling How Mine at Hartsfield Rugby Stadium while Bulawayo City welcome ZPC Kariba at the same venue.

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah FC v Bantu Rovers (NSS), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 3pm), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm, SS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro, 3pm, SS)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS, SS), Highlanders v Chapungu (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas).