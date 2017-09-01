Tigers' win inspires Graeme Cremer

HARARE - Zimbabwe cricket national team captain Graeme Cremer has been inspired by Bangladesh’s sensational and maiden 20-run win over Australia in the opening Test in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Tigers’ spinner Shakib Al Hassan walked away with the man-of-the-match gong and $1 500 richer courtesy of his 10-wicket haul after taking a five-for in either innings as he architected the home side’s historic victory over the Baggy Greens.

Making use of the spin-friendly conditions, Bangladesh slow bowlers grabbed 19 of Australia’s 20 wickets while the remaining wicket was a run out.

A genuine all-rounder Shakib also contributed immensely with the bat top-scoring with 84 runs in the first innings batting at number five.

Within the past year the ever-improving Tigers have won Tests against England, Sri Lanka and now Australia.

Bangladesh’s ability to prepare wickets that suits their strength is one admiration Cremer has for the Asian country and hopes Zimbabwe can pick up valuable lessons.

“Being at home they (Bangladesh) have made it a fortress playing according to their conditions and strengths especially their spin department which is their main weapon of attack,” Cremer told the Daily News.

“It was good to see the smiles on all the Bangladesh players, staff and fans after the match. I think going forward for us we are going to put extra effort in establishing what sort of wicket we play on.”

Zimbabwe are currently on a break and are looking forward to the domestic Twenty20 competition which kick starts the 2017-18 season on September 15 before the incoming home series against West Indies in October.

Heath Streak’s team will play two Test matches against West Indies, who have also turned a corner after recording a morale-boosting five-wicket victory over England in the second Test at Leeds this week to level the series 1-1.

And for the locals who are coming off a highly successful series away in Sri Lanka where they narrowly lost the once-off Test on the last day, Cremer believes the home support and good use of local conditions will be a big advantage over the Caribbean tourists.

“Will try to utilise the conditions to our advantage and the support of the fans at home has always been up there, comes second to none.”