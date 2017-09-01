Physically-challenged persons stage demo

HARARE - With less than 10 months to go before the 2018 general election, physically challenged persons staged a demonstration in Harare on Wednesday sounding the alarm about the lack of universal accessibility at polling stations that make individuals with disabilities feel like an afterthought.

The Zimbabwe People and Parents for Children with Disabilities (ZPPCD) presented a petition to President Robert Mugabe, Vice President Emerson Mnangagwa and Social Welfare minister Priscah Mupfumira.

They said polling stations lack all of the accommodations necessary for people with limited mobility to use and wanted voting booths fitted with ramps and made accessible to people on wheelchairs.

“There must be special attention given to ensure all eligible people with disabilities are registered to vote,” ZPPCD secretary-general Nyasha Nhau said.

“The visually-impaired should be allowed to vote using Braille ballot papers, or in the absence of Braille choose who they trust to vote for them.

“We do not agree with the current arrangement where visually-impaired voters should be assisted in the presence of the presiding officers in the voting booth.”