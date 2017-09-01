Normalcy returns to CAPS

HARARE - CAPS United senior players finally returned to training yesterday setting the stage for a potential blockbuster Harare derby against bitter rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

In a rather demoralising setback, the Green Machine players had on Thursday morning downed their tools over nonpayment of salaries and bonuses before the team’s hierarchy swiftly moved on to avert the crisis, which had threatened the derby, by paying players part of their dues.

Yesterday, Makepekepe looked a one happy family again as they went through their paces in preparation for the first instalment of the Harare derby, which has generated a lot of interest due to the two teams’ recent form.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow’s game, CAPS United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi said they are expecting a tough game from their city neighbours but remains confident of registering a win.

“It’s a derby and you don’t need anyone to push you. Everybody knows what is at stake.

“This is probably the biggest game in Zimbabwean football,” Kwashi told the Daily News.

“It’s a big battle and we are hoping that come Sunday it’s going to be an exciting game. We expect a tough battle.

“Dynamos have been doing very well lately; they are flying high, they have won their last five matches and their confidence levels are high.

“So, yeah, they will not make it easy for us and we need to really work if we are to come out with maximum points.”

Kwashi said his side should not be overawed by the Glamour Boys’ current form ahead of tomorrow’s match.

“We are equally doing well and have also gone five matches unbeaten. Both teams are coming into the game with their tails up and they are highly-motivated to do well,” he said.

“As CAPS United we are ready for the battle and we are looking forward to pick maximum points.”

Having appeared to have lost the ground in their title defence, the Green Machine has slowly worked their way up and are unbeaten in their last six matches having picked four wins and three draws to sit 10th on the log table with 28 points.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges still have four matches in hand which could take their tally to 40 points if they manage to get maximum points.

Striker Dominic Chungwa, who was on target last season when CAPS United picked their first win against DeMbare in seven years, will not be available for selection after being suspended for picking three yellow cards.

Ronald Pfumbidzai, who had become a major threat from set pieces, moved to South Africa Absa Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic at the start of last week.

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah FC v Bantu Rovers (NSS), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 3pm), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm, SS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro, 3pm, SS)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS, SS), Highlanders v Chapungu (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas).