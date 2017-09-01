Mushure targets sixth win on the trot in derby

HARARE - Dynamos captain Ocean Mushure is confident the Glamour Boys will pick up their sixth win on the trot when they face CAPS United at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

DeMbare are being taunted as real title contenders following victories over Triangle (2-1), Black Rhinos (1-0), Hwange (2-0), How Mine (6-0) and Yadah FC (2-0) which has seen them move into third place on the log.

Lloyd Mutasa’s charges are third on the log table with 45 points, three behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

Crucially, for the Glamour Boys they have two matches in hand which could see them go top of the log if they pick maximum points in both matches.

“Whoever is being selected by the coaches to play is doing their part so that we are able to win. That is the reason behind our five-game winning run,” Mushure said.

“This also gives us confidence heading into the game because we know that anyone who is going to be selected will do well.

“I’m sure we are going to win this game because the consistency that we are showing in recent weeks.

“We are going to put maximum effort to win this game and I’m sure this will make the encounter exciting so I urge our fans to come out in huge numbers.”

DeMbare will once again be banking on the form of Mushure and Christian Ntouba, who have been finding the back of the net regularly this season.

“With the help of my teammates I’m sure that I will be able to score if I get the chance on Sunday,” Mushure said.

Ntouba missed Thursday’s training session after he was given a day off by Mutasa but was back for yesterday’s workout.

“He’s got one or two issues that he is solving but he’s one guy who has played one or too many matches in between,” Mutasa said in explaining Ntouba’s absence from training on Thursday.

“When he arrived here he had not played two matches that are closer to each other and he’s someone who needs time-out as we build up to such a big game.”

Mutasa admitted that tomorrow’s match will be no stroll in the park even though they are currently on a five-game winning streak.

“Dynamos versus CAPS United matches are always tough matches and it’s a derby match; everyone wants the bragging rights and we are not an exception,” he said.

“As a coach, you would want to try as much to win every match you play but in football it is not possible all the same. CAPS have played five games and haven’t tasted defeat; the same as us.

“So we are on the same wavelength in terms of performances up to this day, we hope the better team on the day will come out victorious.”

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah FC v Bantu Rovers (NSS), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 3pm), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm, SS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro, 3pm, SS)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS, SS), Highlanders v Chapungu (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas).