Harare derby: The fans' view

HARARE - With the Harare derby on tomorrow between CAPS United and Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium, the Daily News caught up with two fans to get their thoughts ahead of the match.

CAPS’ defence is weak

Dynamos are going to easily win tomorrow’s Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium because the CAPS United defence is weak and porous according to prominent DeMbare fan Taurai Matokoza.

The Makepekepe defence struggled a lot at the start of the season as they were also stretched by the demands of the African Champions League.

“CAPS are weak in defence and we all saw it in the Champions League where they were conceding a lot of goals,” Matokoza told the Daily News.

“Goals were raining into the CAPS net and now with (Ronald) Pfumbidzai gone it’s going to be worse on Sunday.

“We are going to score more than two goals on Sunday. If CAPS play well, we will beat them 2-0. Our Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba is going to score together with our captain Ocean Mushure.

“Since we moved Mushure from defence to midfield, he has been scoring regularly even from set pieces.”

Last season, The Glamour Boys failed to beat Makepekepe in the league after the first fixture finished 1-0 in favour of United at Rufaro Stadium.

The reverse fixture at the National Sports Stadium was a thrilling 3-3 draw following a remarkable CAPS comeback.

Matokoza is confident DeMbare will finally get it right this time around.

“On Sunday we are expecting nothing short of a Dynamos victory because we a on a five-game unbeaten run,” he said.

“Although CAPS United are also on a five-game unbeaten run; they have two draws and a three wins. As for us its only five wins on the trot and this Sunday when we play CAPS make it six wins in a row.”

Matokoza added: “Everything is going to change this year, when we played CAPS last year, it came after we had changed coaches with Portuguese gaffer Paulo Jorge Silva taking charge of the derby for the first time and we lost to them for the first time in seven years.

“In the second game last year, Lloyd Mutasa had taken charge of the team and we managed to draw the game. The set up of the team had been made by Silva but this year, Mutasa has assembled his own squad which is playing very well.”

DeMbare also come into this game on a five-game winning run that has seen them emerge as serious title contenders as they sit in third place on the log three points behind leaders Chicken Inn.

Matokoza is confident that winning streak is going to continue tomorrow.

“We will continue with our winning form on Sunday and it is going to last until next year January when we are on off-season,” he said.

“We are not only going to win against CAPS United but we will also beat all the teams that we are going to play.”



Chitembwe does not lose to Mutasa

CAPS United will win tomorrow’s Harare derby at the National Sports Stadium due to the fact that Lloyd Chitembwe has a good record against his namesake Lloyd Mutasa according to Makepekepe fan Zisupa.

Since the two former midfield players took up coaching, Chitembwe has enjoyed an upper hand whenever they have sat across opposite dugouts in the Castle Lager Premiership.

“One statistic which gives me confidence going into this match is the fact that our coach Chitembwe has never lost a match to Dynamos coach Mutasa,” Zisupa said.

“I’m sure Papa Lodza would love to keep that record intact and we are going to bury Dynamos on Sunday.”

Zisupa, who spends the entire 90 minutes at all CAPS matches singing and dancing with his colleagues, said Makepekepe desperately need the three points to climb up the log.

“Obviously as fans we are expecting a win but in football you do not get what you want all the times; it might end in a draw, a win for us and we might lose but as for this game, we need the win more than Dynamos,” he said.

“At the moment, we are not in a good position on the log and we need to win all the games in hand that we have to move up the ladder.

“We are currently playing well and our form is good but the derby is a different game altogether. Even if we had lost the last five games it was not going to be a stroll in the park for Dynamos; we would make life difficult for them.”

After their first league win over Dynamos in seven years last year, Zisupa is convinced that it is the Green Machine’s turn to dominate this fixture.

“Since last year we have enjoyed some good results against Dynamos in the league and that run is not going to stop,” he said.

“CAPS will be winning matches against Dynamos for many more years to come like how they tormented us in the past.”

CAPS will be without suspended forward Dominic Chungwa while Ronald Pfumbidzai moved to South Africa club Bloemfontein Celtic earlier this week but Zisupa is not losing sleep over the duo’s unavailability.

“In football we will always have replacements and this is a chance for other players, who have not been getting game time, to shine and be the hero of the derby,” he said.

“We have got Igwe our Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere; he is going to rise and shine while filling the void left by Chungwa.

“We also have got many players that can fill the void left by Pfumbidzai in midfield. I’m sure Chidiebere is going to score and John Zhuwawo will get a brace then if Dynamos are lucky they will get a penalty and we will win 3-1.

“Dynamos fans were pleased so much when we beat their title rivals FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum last month.

“This time it’s the FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum fans, who are going to be singing, after we beat Dynamos. Nyika yese inenge ichifara (the entire country will be happy).”

Fixtures:

Today: Yadah FC v Bantu Rovers (NSS), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium, 3pm), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm, SS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro, 3pm, SS)

Tomorrow: CAPS United v Dynamos (NSS, SS), Highlanders v Chapungu (Hartsfield Rugby Stadium), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas).