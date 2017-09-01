Cheetahs ready for Lusaka Sevens

HARARE - The Zambezi Cheetahs will begin their Lusaka Sevens campaign with a match against the Zambia Midlands Select side at 11am today at the Leopards Hill Polocrosse Club.

After that Gilbert Nyamutsamba’s team will take on Botswana at 12:20pm to round up their first day programme.

The Goshawks also travelled to Lusaka yesterday and they will take on the Democratic Republic of Congo at 11:20am in their first game before taking on Botswana B in the afternoon at 1:20pm.

Speaking with the Daily News before they left for Lusaka, Zambezi Cheetahs captain Hilton Mudariki said they want to improve on their performance from the Kwese TV tournament which they won earlier this year in Victoria Falls.

“We got in camp on Monday afternoon and a lot of guys have put their hands up for selection. I’m sure we will see a few new faces in the Zambezi Cheetahs squad,” the South Africa-based scrumhalf.

“I think the key for us it to start well in our first tournament of the year. We just want to make sure that get our structures right, take it game by game and just look to improve.

“We are looking to improve and take it game by game; take it a step further than what we did in Victoria Falls earlier this year.”

Some of the regular Cheetahs’ players like Tafadzwa Chitokwindo, Lucky Sithole, Gardner Nechironga and Riaan O’Neil.

This will give some of the new players in the team a chance to be part of the squad going forward.

Mudariki feels the toughest challenge for the Zambezi Cheetahs this weekend.

“Obviously Zambia will be a major threat but we have to stick to what we know; just do what the coaches have taught us throughout the camp,” he said. “If we follow that that we will obviously come out with a result.”

The Zambezi cheetahs are using the Lusaka Sevens as part of their preparations for next month’s Africa Cup Sevens tournament to be held in Kampala, Uganda.

The Africa Cup Sevens acts as the qualifier for the Wold Cup Rugby Sevens 2018 qualifiers with the top two teams in Kampala securing passage to compete in San Francisco.

“We are going to Zambia with two teams which is good for us because we can see a big pool of players,” Mudariki said.

“The more competition we have for places in the team the better; we need to give the coach a headache when it comes to selecting a team for the Africa Cup in Kampala.

“We are asking people to just keep on supporting us because we are going onto something big in Kampala and hopefully qualify for the World Cup.”

TEAMS:

Zambezi Cheetahs: Biselele Tshamala, Mark Kidson, Tapiwa Tsomondo, Scottie Jones, Stephan Hunduza, Takudzwa Francisco, Shingi, Hlanguyo, Ngoni Chibuwe, Hilton Mudariki, Lenience Tambwera, Mkhululi Ndhela, Tarisai Mugari.

Goshawks: Russell Dodo, Emmanuel Zangari, Tendai Dzongodza, Kilvan Magunje, Osborne Muhambi, Innocent Nyatsanza, Tinashe Gwisai, Gideon Muyambo, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Walter Gode, Brian Dube, Prince Ncube.