'Alliance still open to other parties'

HARARE - The door is still open for other political parties to join the opposition alliance, Jacob Ngarivhume (pictured), a spokesperson of an electoral coalition consummated earlier this month to take on President Robert Mugabe in the much-anticipated 2018 elections has said.

The alliance comprises the Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC, Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Zimbabwe People First (ZPF) led by Agrippa Mutambara, a retired army chief, Zanu Ndonga and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats.

Ngarivhume — who is also Transform Zimbabwe president —told the Daily News in an interview on Wednesday that the opposition alliance was prepared for the 2018 elections — in the wake of the opening of the mobile registration set to be rolled out by the Registrar-General’s Office next Monday.

“We are having our Bulawayo Alliance launch on Saturday at the White City Stadium at 10am. We are continuing to build the Alliance.

“Other partners who want to join the alliance can still come in and we should work together to remove Zanu PF. All alliance partners are committed to make this work. As TZ for instance, we have been reaching out to our constituency, updating our structures.

“Recently, we were in Mashonaland East updating them on the progress in as far as the Alliance in concerned.

“However, all those who will be coming in will have to fit into the framework already in place. That will also be announced as soon as we are done. Every Zimbabwean is welcome to come into the Alliance. In fact, we would want to reach out to say let us come together.”

Early last month, former allies in the MDC — Tsvangirai, Ncube and Biti — were back together with other opposition political parties to launch the Alliance at the historic Zimbabwe Grounds in Highfield in Harare kick-starting a campaign to dislodge Zanu PF from power in next year’s general election.

The fragmented opposition family has been under immense pressure from long-suffering Zimbabweans who believe that the alliance gives them the only realistic chance of dethroning Mugabe.