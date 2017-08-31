Zodwa ban: Nhira attacked

HARARE - Local actress Anne Nhira, popular for starring in the local soapie Studio263 as Vimbai Jari, is under fire for attempting to block South African dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu from participating at this year’s edition of Harare International Carnival.

The carnival is scheduled for September 2 to 10 in the capital and Zodwa was billed to showcase alongside Cuban Girls and Samba Queens.

Conservative Zimbabweans, including Nhira, were not comfortable with Zodwa’s participation in Harare because of her stance on underwear; hence they strenuously tried to push her out of the event.

Nhira complained through a letter she wrote to the ministry of Tourism and Hospitality Industry that Zodwa should not be allowed to take part in the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) organised event.

Government supposedly replied her — if a letter posted by Nhira on her Facebook is genuine — through acting Tourism minister Patrick Zhuwao.

In the letter Zhuwao said: “I acknowledge your complaint on the above subject matter (complaint of the appearance of Zodwa Wabantu at the Harare International Carnival).

“Government position is that artist concerned (Zodwa Wabantu) may not participate at the Harare International Carnival. In this regard, relevant authorities have been notified.”

Nhira posted on a wall: “I am ecstatic that the Zimbabwean government has responded quickly to my letter of objection about Zodwa Wabantu coming to Zimbabwe.

“ . . . The Zimbabwean government has made the decision and I am happy with their decision as stated in the letter . . . from acting minister . . . Patrick Zhuwao after receiving my letter of concern together with ministries of Women Affairs and Rural Development.”

Meanwhile, TshisaLIVE reports that Wabantu has lambasted the Zimbabwean artist who apparently got her banned from a gig in the country, saying the move has left the continent divided.

“To be honest, I don’t even understand where she is coming from. If I was a nobody, I wouldn’t have received the invite in the first place. So maybe it comes from a place of jealousy. Why would a person just randomly write such a letter?” Zodwa said.

She said she didn’t even know who Anne was until the complaint and believes it is dividing the African continent.

“I don’t even know who that woman is but I feel she is causing more damage than she is aware. I went through her Facebook page and because of the support that I have — people were attacking her. They were saying she is taking food from my mouth and that her actions might even cause xenophobic attacks. The carnival is meant to unite the continent and attract people to Zimbabwe for tourism, but she is working against that,” she said.

Zodwa also pointed out that she is the only South African targeted yet there are other South African acts that will be performing. She also said her revealing “style” can’t be much more of an issue than Brazilian dancers who are scheduled to perform.

After Nhira’s Facebook post, over 6 000 angry Zodwa “fans” tore into the actress.

Selby Dzengerere posted on facebook that: “I am not a fan of Zodwa, never will and I don’t even watch her acts, but I think this is not fair to her fans. If I don’t like a certain artist, I should not influence ZTA to ban them from performing in Zim. Instead, I should just stay away from the show, period.”

Oscar Kurete said on his post: “This is stupid, how can you as an artist be proud of this? She went to Zimbabwe to work just like we are here in South Africa working too.”

Tafadzwa Maglas said: “… and to think kuti ndaikufarira (liked you) all along what’s your problem dai uka deportwa (they should deport you) from South Africa. They have already started a petition to get you deported.”

“I do hereby cease to be your fan Anne Nhira. . . You are jealous and inconsiderate. Your selfish motives have proven to me that your primitive ideologies have no play in the modern days. Go back in time and live in the early 90s . . . ,” Tom Benz said.

Tafadzwah Tee Jr. said: “Iwe (you) Anne don’t try to imitate Dr Amai’s attitude. You are living in a foreign land, South Africa to be precise and the guys never deported you why are you pushing Zodwa out of Zimbabwe? Don’t we get women from all flocks performing half naked on carnival? Check our history. Don’t try f**k us up here we are living in SA and I have learnt to appreciate different cultures. Let Zodwa be Zodwa Wabantu. Iwewe wakapera (you are finished) don’t try and get sucking on Zodwa. You have got better things to do tsvagai mabasa (look for work)”

Leah Wekwachikwata said: “But on a serious note, don’t you think you are being a hypocrite? You live in South Africa to make money; Zodwa was only going to visit Zimbabwe to make money. Mabasa akasiyana (people do different jobs). Ndimi vanhu vanokonzeresa (people like you cause) xenophobia. Well done to you and Doctor Amai for stirring up the next xenophobia attack. I wish South Africans can petition your deportation. There are crucial issues to be concerned about when it comes to Zimbabwe but you chose Zodwa’s nakedness. Have you ever been to a carnival? South Africans are still angry about Dr Amai’s behaviour but here you are making the situation worse. Out of interest sake, who did you sleep with for you to get such a quick response?”