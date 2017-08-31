SA PSL window closes today

HARARE - The South Africa Absa Premiership transfer window will close today with most teams expected to complete all their transfer dealings by midnight.

South Africa has become a major draw for Zimbabwean clubs who over the years have cashed in by selling players across the Limpopo.

“The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed that the South African top flight football domestic transfer window will close in just over 24 hours,” the SA PSL said yesterday.

This means most Zimbabwean players who are being touted for possible transfers to Super Diski clubs must complete their deals today.

A team of Ajax Cape Town scouts has been in Zimbabwe for the past few days attending various Castle Lager Premiership matches to look for potential players to recommend to Ikamva.

Ajax scouts have so far been impressed by the likes of Ngezi Platinum Stars pair of Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tichaona Mabvura, CAPS United’s John Zhuwawo and the Dynamos duo of Ocean Mushure and Christian Ntouba.

However, it is highly unlikely that any of these players mentioned above will move to Mzansi this year due to the limited time remaining to sort out the transfers.

FC Platinum winger Talent Chawapiwa joined Polokwane-based side Baroka FC after impressing for the Warriors at the Cosafa Castle Cup.

Highlanders forward Prince Dube also completed his move to Tshwane-based side SuperSport United.

CAPS United’s Ronald Pfumbidzai this week joined Bloemfontein Celtic.

Bukhosi Sibanda completed his move from Bantu Rovers to South Africa First Division side Ubuntu CApe Town FC.

FC Platinum are still in negotiations with Ajax Cape Town for the services of holding midfielder Gerald Takwara.