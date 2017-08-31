No political will to solve Dzamara's disappearance

HARARE - Zimbabwe has shown no political will to solve the mystery surrounding the abduction of a prominent journalist-turned activist in Harare demanding that President Robert Mugabe resigns, rights lawyers said yesterday as the world commemorated the United Nations International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances.

Itai Dzamara was in March 2015 forcibly taken by five unidentified men and bundled into an unmarked truck near his home in the capital Harare, according to his family.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said: “Several people have been abducted and subjected to enforced disappearances including pro-democracy campaigner …Dzamara, who remains missing more than two years after he was abducted on March 9, 2015,” ZLHR said, adding it remains worried that the culture of disappearances and impunity has not been addressed and persists to date.

All State and non-State actors who have been implicated in masterminding abduction of people and subjecting them to enforced disappearances must be held accountable.

Zimbabwe has signed, but not ratified, a global convention that protects individuals from enforced disappearance.