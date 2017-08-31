No directive to stop Zodwa: Kaseke

HARARE - Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has sensationally said they are not aware that there is a directive to stop South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu from attending the Harare International Carnival.

A letter from acting Tourism minister Patrick Zhuwao (see page 18) circulating on social media purportedly posted by actress Anne Nhira which was a reply to her complaint to bar Zodwa from coming to Harare has touched a storm.

ZTA’s spokesperson Sugar Chagonda professed ignorance of the letter saying they haven’t officially received it or any such instruction to stop Zodwa from coming to the carnival.

“Just like everyone else, we have seen the correspondence on social media, but nothing has as of now been officially communicated to us. As far as we are concerned, nothing has changed in terms of our programming and performing artists.

“And the said letter wasn’t written to ZTA but to Nhira, so we still await any official communication from our principals.

“We are always briefing our principals on the progress concerning the Harare International Carnival and at no point have they raised the issue,” said Chagonda.

The ZTA spokesperson said contrary to media reports, Zodwa is not taking part in the carnival street parades.

“Zodwa is here on a private initiative and invited by a private promoter. She is actually billed to visit Private Lounge in Harare and her being here coincided with the carnival. Like any other visiting tourist to the carnival, she is welcome,” said Chagonda.

A Private Lounge spokesperson Ruramai Patsanza said indeed Zodwa is coming to grace their club on Friday September 8.

“Yes, Zodwa is gracing Private Lounge next Friday and we are happy to receive her. She visited our sister club in Bulawayo and the venue was packed to the rafters. We are expecting a big party when she comes.

“It is interesting that Zodwa is coming while we are in the middle of the Harare International Carnival and as such, the hype has increased. It will be a full week of partying and we are as prepared to host her.

“Private Lounge is an adult entertainment club and we cater for a particular age group — adults.”

Meanwhile, Devine Assignments will host the Samba Night on Wednesday and this will feature the Cuban Girls and Samba dancers.

The showcase will take place in the car park opposite Private Lounge and Hollys Hotel, and will see two of Zimbabwe’s popular pole dancers — Bev and Zoey — show their dancing prowess.