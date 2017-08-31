Nigeria's Buhari leads first cabinet meeting in five months

LAGOS - Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has led his first cabinet meeting today in five months after receiving medical treatment in the UK for an undisclosed illness.

The 74-year-old returned to Nigeria from London last week, but has been working from home following complaints of a rodent infestation in the presidential office.

He skipped last week's ministerial meeting which was cancelled without explanation.

Mr Buhari chaired the meeting in "full energy", presidential spokesman Garba Shehu told the BBC's Focus on Africa radio programme.