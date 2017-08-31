Ngezi rooting for CAPS in derby

HARARE - Castle Lager Premiership title hopefuls Ngezi Platinum Stars have made it no secret that they are looking forward to a CAPS United win in the Harare derby this weekend.

Ngezi, who are in second place on the log with 46 points, are one of the four teams vying for the title together with log leaders Chicken Inn, FC Platinum and Dynamos.

And with DeMbare taking on rivals Makepekepe in a potentially explosive derby at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday, Ngezi are hoping for a Green Machine victory.

If the Glamour Boys lose against Makepekepe, it will be a major blow to their title challenge as they are currently the in-form team with five wins on the trot.

“The best result for us this weekend is beating Shabanie Mine but obviously as a team fighting for the title we will also be looking at what the other teams in the race are doing,” Ngezi Platinum Stars media officer Culvin Mavunga told the Daily News yesterday.

“Obviously, we want CAPS to win the derby because we are fighting for the title with Dynamos but even if that happens and we fail to beat Shabanie then it will not be beneficial to us.

“Chicken Inn must also drop points against How Mine. That’s a crucial game for us as we will be looking closely at what is happening there.

“How Mine are now stable after the problems they had in previous weeks so they are also a good side that will give Chicken Inn a tough game.”

Turning to their game against the struggling Chinda Boys at Mandava Stadium on Sunday, Mavunga said they will be keen to maintain their winning form.

The Mhondoro-Ngezi-based side’s title push was severely dented following a crushing 3-0 defeat to CAPS United two weeks ago.

Tonderai Ndiriya’s side however, bounced back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Highlanders last weekend at Baobab Stadium.

“As a club, we believe that when you don’t have a lot of players that are on injury and are playing well it gives us confidence to keep our winning mentality,” Mavunga said.

“Consistency will be key for us if we are to win the league and we need to show the same form we showed against Highlanders when we play Shabanie this weekend.”

The platinum miners will be banking on the likes of winger Tichaona Mabvura and forward Terrence Dzvukamanja, who were all outstanding in the win over Bosso.

Mabvura scored a brace to take his tally to six goals this season while on the assists front, he now has 12.

Dzvukamanja scored one to take his tally to nine goals for the season while he is on six assists.

Ngezi are also the highest scoring team in the league with 42 goals from 23 matches thus far.

“This shows we have a good calibre of players and as a team we are the best on the offensive side,” Mavunga said.

“Mabvura is one of the most underrated players in the league but this season he has shown everyone what he can do.”

Saturday: Yadah v Bantu Rovers (Morris), Bulawayo City v ZPC Kariba (White City, 1pm), How Mine v Chicken Inn (White City, 3pm), Harare City v Tsholotsho (Rufaro, 1pm, SS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Rufaro, 3pm, SS)

Sunday: CAPS United v Dynamos (National Sports, SS), Highlanders v Chapungu (White City), Hwange v FC Platinum (Colliery), Shabanie Mine v Ngezi Platinum (Maglas).