Harare moves to turn organic waste into energy

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) is awaiting government approval to launch power plants to convert waste into energy at Pomona landfill and Mbare bio-gas digesters.

HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme told the Daily News: “Work at Pomona is at an advanced stage in terms of awarding the contract. The paperwork is now with government.

“In Mbare, we are over 85 percent complete. We are now waiting for equipment which should arrive in the next six weeks and after the generator and other ancillaries have arrived, we may be complete in another five weeks.”

HCC waste management manager Calvin Chigariro has told the publication that HCC and Zesa were in talks so that council can feed the generated power into the Zesa grid at the Mbare hostels. Chigariro said they want to have modular incineration plants which will burn all the waste and use the heat to fire the boilers which will be used for producing super-heated steam that will drive the electricity turbines. Council wants to duplicate the model at other vegetable markets such as in Highfield and Tafara.