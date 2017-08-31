Forensic nurse testifies in rape trial of Lt Col

HARARE - Prosecutors yesterday called to the stand a forensic nurse in the rape trial of lieutenant-colonel Rangarirai Kembo.

Kembo has been charged with first-degree rape and sexual abuse of his maid.

In their opening argument, Lt col Kembo’s defence lawyers said that there was no physical evidence to link him to the crime, claiming the maid fabricated the charge.

Yesterday, however, the prosecutors introduced witness Sharon Mabaya, a sexual assault nurse examiner who examined the victim after the reported attack.

She said she found evidence of clear signs of sexual violence on the 19-year-old victim.

“When I examined her, she had healed hymen tears and I did not notice bruises or redness.

“Generally, it takes at least three days for a person to have recovered hymeneal tears depending with a person’s immunity,” Mabaya told Harare regional magistrate Noel Mupeiwa.

“Sometimes you might not find bruises or redness on a victim’s genitalia.

“When I talked to the complainant, she was stable and did not show any emotional distress. As medical practitioners, we are not judgmental of our patients,” she said.

Kembo’s lawyer Emmanuel Samundombe said if the woman had been raped, she would not have managed to hold her emotions during the counselling session.

“If she had been raped on Saturday and you observed her on a Monday, is it not normal that you would have noted bruises or redness on the female genitalia.

“A witness who had testified in this court said the complainant bled during the act but that does not resonate with the report she gave you,” Samundombe said.