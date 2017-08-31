Chivayo turns down Chegutu West Parly seat

HARARE - Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo has said he is under pressure to stand in Chegutu West in next year’s parliamentary elections.

The Intratrek Zimbabwe (Intratrek) boss said he has turned down overtures to run for the National Assembly seat, currently held by Dexter Nduna.

“I have received several phone calls from the people there asking me to represent them while others from Chitungwiza and my rural home have also made the same request but I think it will be wrong for me to mix business and politics,” the ex-Zimbabwe national soccer team sponsor said.

“The moment you do so, you are bound to fail and we have examples . . . and as such I am still young to get into politics. I am humbled by this gesture and I promise to support the Zanu PF candidate to victory.”

Chivayo is a wealthy and controversial football sponsor who has wagered or punted over $1 million for national teams and is said to be close to First Lady Grace Mugabe. The G40 faction, insiders said, want to supplant Nduna who is suspected of leaning towards Team Lacoste.