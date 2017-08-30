$3 for Harare derby

HARARE - CAPS United will not hike gate charges for Sunday’s potentially explosive Harare derby against rivals Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium in a move that could attract a record crowd.

Judging by the two teams’ recent form, Sunday’s match will likely attract a bumper crowd.

Sunday’s match will be the first instalment of the Harare derby this season after their first scheduled game was postponed in May following the unavailability of the National Sports Stadium which was booked by Pastor Chris while Rufaro Stadium was undergoing renovations.

The Green Machine has decided to keep the cheapest ticket at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for bays 15 and 18 and those who wish to watch in the comfort of the VIP enclosure will have to pay $20.

CAPS United’s board chairperson Modecai Sachikonye said they reached the decision after taking into consideration the prevailing harsh economic environment.

“We are not hiking gate charges for this match. We understand the current economic conditions that we are currently operating in and we wouldn’t want to deprive people of entertainment by hiking charges,” Sachikonye said.

“We want people to come in their numbers and enjoy football.”

Both teams are currently doing well in the league, raising high hopes for a blockbuster encounter.

The Green Machine have slowly worked their way up and are on a six-game unbeaten run having picked four wins and two draws to sit 10th on the log table with 28 points.

However, Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges still have four matches in hand which could take them to 40 points if they win them all.

Dynamos are also enjoying great form and are being taunted as real title contenders. At the weekend, they registered their fifth straight win to ensure they remain third on the log table with 45 points, three behind log leaders Chicken Inn.

But, crucially, for the Glamour Boys they have two matches in hand which could see them go on top of the log if they pick maximum points in both matches.

Judging by their current form, DeMbare are no doubt in formidable shape to challenge for the title.

DeMbare are currently counting on the form of captain Ocean Mushure and forward Christian Ntouba, who have been scoring some crucial goals.

Speaking after the 2-0 victory over Yadah at the weekend, Mushure said they are ready for the derby and will not underestimate Makepekepe.

“We must not look at the previous performances that CAPS had been achieving when they were not doing well,” he said.

“This is going to be a derby and everyone wants to play in this game. No one wants to lose a derby match.