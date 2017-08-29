Pfumbidzai finally leaves for Celtic

HARARE - Departing CAPS United full-back RONALD Pfumbidzai finally left the country yesterday to join his new South Africa Absa Premiership side Bloemfontein Celtic.

The defender, who has been playing in midfield in recent matches for CAPS United, signed for Siwelele after impressing coach Veselin Jelusic during a trial period in July.

Makepekepe and Celtic completed the negotiations for the player last week paving way for the player to make the switch to South Africa.

“I feel so happy because I’m going to face a new challenge at Celtic after a wonderful time with CAPS United,” Pfumbidzai told the Daily News before his departure at the Harare International Airport yesterday.

“This is an exciting time and I hope that I’m going to do well at my new club.”

The 22-year-old is backing himself to do well in Bloemfontein after emerging as one of the key players at United following his return from Denmark with Hobro IK in 2015.

“The season in South Africa has just started and I’m sure not many of their players have reached the peak in terms of form and fitness,” Pfumbidzai said.

“Here in Zimbabwe I have been playing football since the start of the year because of the Champions League so I’m in the best possible shape.

“I have also been playing well for CAPS lately and I’m sure that if I work hard I can continue with the same form at my new club.”

At Makepekepe, Pfumbidzai had become a set-piece specialist due to his ability to deliver pin-point crosses with his cultured left foot.

“If I get the chance to play at Celtic, I will definitely cherish the chance to take set-pieces because I know what I can offer the team,” he said.

“This is something I have been doing ever since I started playing football and there is no reason for me to shy away from set-piece responsibilities at my new club.”

Pfumbidzai’s agent Mike Ngobeni confirmed his client had inked a three-year deal with Phunya Sele Sele.

“It’s a done deal,” Ngobeni told Kick Off. “He has signed a three-year deal.”

Celtic have recently added a number of players to their roster, including Roggert Nyundu, Jacky Motshegwa, Ndumiso Mabena and Lucky Baloyi.