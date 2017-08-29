Musakwa mounts defence against neighbour

HARARE - Gospel musician and businessman, Elias Musakwa yesterday told the court how a neighbour who is accusing him of making death threats once trespassed onto his property and disconnected a sound system during a wedding ceremony.

Musakwa was appearing before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko on charges of contravening section 186 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act for threats of future violence.

He was represented by Purity Chikangaise and Victuals Mapepa.

Musakwa claimed that he had sour relations with the neighbour, and accused him of fabricating the current charges.

“The accused person will state that the complainant has a vendetta against him. For about five times, the complainant and his father would disrupt his functions that would have been cleared by the police,” said Chikangaise.

“At one time, the complainant stormed a wedding that was being held at accused person’s residence and switched off the PA system, disrupting proceedings.”

However, the complainant, Kennedy Mudukuti, refuted the claims saying police stopped the said wedding after he had lodged a report, complaining about the noise.

“When he threatened to shoot me, I was standing by my gate and the accused person saw me as he drove from his residence. He reduced speed and said ‘I will kill you and your father, I will gun you down if you continue engaging police to disrupt my functions’,” Mudukuti said.

“His wife arrived at the scene and he took the opportunity to threaten me again in her presence, this time advancing towards me. I started recording him and his wife restrained the accused person before he drove away.

“He later called to apologise but at that moment we were already at the police station and he came and acknowledged what he had done, but continued being arrogant saying the functions would not stop.”

Prosecutor Nyikadzino Machingura alleged that sometime in September last year, Mudukuti filed a complaint against Musakwa at Ruwa Police Station.

He alleged that Musakwa was polluting their neighbourhood with noise as he played loud music at his house during “functions.”

The court heard that police officers from Ruwa proceeded to Musakwa’s residence and cautioned him against being a criminal nuisance.

This did not go down well with Musakwa, who allegedly planned to confront the complainant later about the issue.

It was alleged that on October 19, last year, the Wanga Murena hit maker saw Mudukuti by his gate.

The court heard that Musakwa threatened to shoot him if he continued to take their dispute to the police.

The threats reportedly caused Mudukuti discomfort and he notified the police about the issue.

Musakwa was subsequently arrested.