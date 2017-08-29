Karoi introduces new clamping, tow-away fees

HARARE - Car washing in Karoi’s business district will now attract a fine or imprisonment not exceeding six months following a raft of new by-laws enacted by the town council.

Karoi municipality is now charging $20 as a release fee for clamped vehicles anywhere in the council-controlled area.

The municipality has also warned car owners that they will now have to part with $30 for vehicles towed away and $20 a day for storage.

The Karoi Town Council hopes the new by-laws, approved by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere and gazetted on Friday, will assist the council deal with traffic offences.

“It is hereby notified that the minister of Local Government Public Works and National Housing has, in terms of section 229 of the Urban Councils Act, approved the following by-laws made by the Karoi Town Council,” the town council said in by-laws cited as Karoi Clamping and Tow-away by-laws in the government gazette.

The offences will include parking a motor vehicle outside parking place, not in traffic lane, parking motor vehicle on undefined parking place, causing obstruction to traffic, park over parking line of parking place, wash any vehicle on road or parking place, parking vehicle upon a road or parking place for purpose of sale, repair, garaging or cleaning.