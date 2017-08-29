Book chronicles miraculous healing

BULAWAYO - Gospel musician Tatenda Tanyanyiwa on Saturday evening launched her debut book titled Tate’s Healing Journey chronicling how she was healed from a life-threatening ailment at Holiday Inn.

Clad in a red dress, the gospel artiste who released an eight-track gospel album in 2011 and is also the human resources manager at Holiday Inn gave out a scintillating performance of her new song Mandiponesa, Mandiporesa.

The red carpet book launch was well attended as friends and family came out in their numbers to support the songbird.

In an interview with the Daily News Tanyanyiwa said she was impressed with the success of the book launch.

“I feel so awesome, I’m so blessed that all these people came through for me,” she said.

Tanyanyiwa said she wrote the book to impact the lives of those who are going through what she went through.

“What inspired me to write the book is because I don’t want anyone else to go through what I went through and to walk alone. I need someone to know that there is a God that heals and there is a God that hears prayers.

“Those who believe in God for healing should be persistent and not look at the symptoms but look at God, live His Word, speak His Word and He will answer,” she said.

She described her journey through sickness as one filled with pain and extreme fear.

“I fell sick in July 2016 suffering from deep vein thrombosis, I was in hospital for three weeks and I was encountering so many side effects from the medication such as excessive bleeding and bruises all over my body.

“There was an oppressive spirit of fear that came upon me and each time I would speak the Word of God, the fear would go, so I had to stay in the presence of God for all the symptoms and for the signs and everything that was happening to me to disappear.

“I trusted God and His Word. The doctor gave me a sign off report in February this year to say deep vein thrombosis is gone, and I had no varicose veins.”

Deep vein thrombosis is a condition that occurs when a blood clot forms in a deep vein inside one’s body part and causes life-threatening complications.

Medicines used to treat deep vein thrombosis have serious side effects like sudden bleeding.