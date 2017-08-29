Akbay still committed to Bosso

HARARE - Highlanders coach Erol Akbay says he is still committed to the Bulawayo giants despite revealing that he will not be renewing his contract at the end of the current Castle Lager Premiership season.

Since the Dutchman announced his decision earlier this month, Bosso have gone on a free fall drawing one and losing two of the three matches they have played.

The poor run has seen the Bulawayo giants lose ground in the title chase as they have dropped down to seventh place on the log with 32 points and now trail leaders Chicken Inn by 16 points.

Speaking after the weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars at Baobab Stadium, Akbay said he will do everything to get it right.

“I’m still loyal to the club and I have talked many times with the players who still want to play for me,” Akbay said.

“Of course the pressure is always there if you are not winning but I will do my best all the time.

“The only problem is that we are playing good football and our strikers are not scoring goals. You could see that the Ngezi strikers could hold the ball but our strikers could not do it.”

The Dutchman conceded that they are now out of the title race as it would be difficult to close the gap on the leading pack.

“We have to win all the matches that we are left with and that’s all I now care about; I’m not concerned with what position we finish,” Akbay said.

“I’m only concerned with us winning all our matches and finishing as high as we can possibly get.”

The Bosso coach admitted that the club has been crippled after they sold a number of key players in recent transfer windows.

Last year, the Bulawayo giants sold midfielder Bruce Kangwa to Tanzanian top flight club Azam while forward Knox Mutizwa went to South Africa Absa Premiership side Bidvest Wits before he was loaned out to Golden Arrows.

Last month, Bosso also lost Prince Dube to SuperSport United while Roderick Mutuma returned to Harare to join Yadah FC.

“We have lost a number of good players but the problem is that there is no money to replace them and that’s why we have to do with the players that we have and some are from Division One,” Akbay said.

“The other clubs have good players and we cannot compete with them. Just like today we were playing some good football but once it got to our strikers there was nothing.”