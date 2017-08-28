ZPC Kariba edge City

KARIBA - Harare City coach Philani “Beefy” Ncube was left lamenting missed chances following his team’s 2-1 defeat at hands of ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Nyamhunga Stadium on Saturday.

Midfielder Godknows Mangani converted a penalty in the first half while gangly forward Francesco Zekumbawire got the second in the second half to condemn the Sunshine Boys to their second straight defeat after last week’s 1-0 loss to Bulawayo City.



The defeat left City in real danger and now find themselves in the relegation mix as they remain with 25 points from 23 matches something Ncube feels needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency.



“Playing away from home is not easy but we cannot say it’s the end of the world. We lost a game but we gave them a challenge. We came here to here to compete but it was unfortunate that we ended on the losing side,” Ncube said after the game.

“We missed a lot of chances but the important thing is that at least we have somewhere to start from. We are going down and we need to react in our next game. We will keep on fighting to ensure we get positive results.

“The only challenge is that at the present moment I cannot say I have the right material but this is what we have I and we will have to work with that. I have to turn the tables with the same material.”



ZPC Kariba coach Sunday Chidzambwa admitted that his charges did not play well but was pleased with the result.



“We didn’t play very well but the good thing is we scored two goals and managed to get three points. To me that is very important, sometimes you play badly and lose and sometimes you play well and lose but today we win.



“We are taking one game at a time and see what comes at the end of the season.”



With ZPC Kariba they maintained their fifth position on the log table as they moved to 38 points after 23 matches.