Sungura 'Iron Lady' drops new album

HARARE - Female sungura musician Patricia “Tete Pipilo” Makusha, 54, who unveiled her debut studio album at the age of 48, is set to officially launch a new project on Wednesday at City Sports Bar in Harare.

The Chitungwiza-based artiste, who doubles up as a spirit medium (svikiro), told the Daily News that she is not looking back in terms of releasing studio albums.

“The new album is called Hombarume. It comprises seven tracks. No doubt, the title track is going to be a hit followed by Dada Nechipo. I have much confidence in this project and I regard it as my best album so far,” said the mother of three.

Musicians such as Progress Chipfumo, Paradzai Mesi, Kessia Masona aka Muchaneta, Letah and Junior Fire among others will be the supporting acts at Wednesday’s event.

Makusha, who boasts of five studio albums, said she had sacrificed a lot in showbiz.

“My band comprises 10 members and I have accommodated seven of them at my Chitungwiza residence.

“As we stay together, it means we have more time to practice and make our act perfect,” she said.

Makusha ventured into music industry with the offering Zviri Sei Sei and she now makes it a habit to release studio albums virtually on an annual basis.

Since she stormed on the local showbiz, Makusha has shared the stage with musicians such as Nicholas Zakaria, Suluman Chimbetu, Jah Prayzah, Peter Moyo and a number of Zimdancehall artistes among others.

Makusha’s advent into the world of music was not an easy one. Her husband Sylvester Marimo initially refused to let her pursue a career in music.

“I got married at the age of 18. I looked after three children until they all got married. My husband only gave me the permission to do music when I became a grandmother and I was 48 then.

“Because my husband is a very tough man I quickly recorded music once he gave me the green light because I feared that he would change his mind,” said Tete Pipilo.

Her debut album Zviri Sei Sei was recorded using backyard studios and because of its poor sound quality, it did not make any impact.

“Zviri Sei Sei is made up of various music genres though my heart lies in sungura. I was motivated by musicians such as Dolly Parton, Dorothy Masuku, Brenda Fassie, Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Tina Turner among others.

“Growing up in Mhondoro in Chivero area, I told myself that I would one day become a big star and am sure I will manage to achieve that,” she said in an interview with the Daily News.

In 2011 Makusha released her second album Munhu Ngaafare before dropping Chidhanana a year later. Both albums were recorded at Gramma Records under producer Dumisani Sibanda.

She is still convinced that she has the power to last the distance.

“As a band we are looking for sponsorship as we do not have instruments. We rely on hiring. But despite our financial position we are determined to make it big,” she said.