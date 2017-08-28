Ngezi Platinum thrash Bosso

MHONDORO - Ngezi Platinum Stars got back to winning ways with a convincing 3-0 victory over Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premiership match here on Saturday.

Winger Tichaona Mabvura scored a brace while Terrance Dzvukamanja netted the other for the home side.

Ngezi remain in second place with 46 points and trail log leaders Chicken Inn by two.

Madamburo coach Tonderai Ndiraya heaped praise on his players after they bounced back from a 3-0 defeat to CAPS United last weekend.

“I’m pleased with today’s performance, especially coming from that painful defeat to CAPS United,” Ndiraya said.

“We were playing a good team and there has been debate that we are doing well against small teams and beating a big team like Highlanders gives us confidence.”

Highlanders coach Erol Akbay bemoaned the defending from his side.

“We played some good football but our strikers were not holding the ball,” the Dutchman said.

“Our defending was bad. Ngezi had three or four counter attacks and they scored from all the attacks.”

After a slow start, Ngezi began to make inroads in the Bosso half, especially on the left side where Erick Mudzingwa was struggling against Qadr Amini.

Amini almost gave the home side the lead on the half hour mark but his free kick from about 30 yards out hit the cross bar before going out.

Madamburo finally took the lead four minutes before the break when they profited from poor marking by Mudzingwa, who allowed Amini to send in a cross into the box.

Bosso defender Benson Phiri made a meal of his headed clearance as it went straight into the path of the on-rushing Mabvura on the edge of the box.

Mabvura unleashed a low shot that beat Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda at the near post.

Ngezi should have increased their lead just after the break when Sibanda allowed a cross from Amini to sneak underneath his body.

Dzvukamanja reacted first to the loose ball but his tame effort was cleared off the line by Peter Mudhuwa.

Dzvukamanja finally got onto to the score sheet in the 66th minute after a mistake by Mudhuwa.

The usually reliable Bosso defender was caught in possession by Mabvura before looking at the referee Norman Matemera for a free kick which never came.

With the Bosso defence exposed, Mabvura sent a through ball for Dzvukamanja, who side-footed past Sibanda.

The home side increased their lead in the 73rd minute when Mabvura completed his brace.

Once again, Bosso were carved open on the left side where Amini left Mudzingwa for dead before crossing for Dzvukamanja.

The Ngezi leading goalscorer unselfishly teed-up Mabvura, who took a touch before scoring with a rising shot past Sibanda.

Ngezi Platinum: Nelson Chadya, Keith Marera, Partson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Liberty Chakoroma, Tatenda Mchisa, Edgar Mhungu (Dominic Mukandi 76m), Qadr Amini, Tichaona Mabvura, Terrence Dzvukamanja (Washington Pakamisa 83m), Clive Augusto (Donald Teguru 71m)

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Benson Phiri, Peter Mudhuwa, Honest Moyo, Erick Mudzingwa, Tendai Ngulube, King Nadolo (Brian Banda 76m), Godknows Makaruse (Nhlanhla Ndlovu 59m), Simon Munawa, Rahman Kutsanzira, Ralph Matema