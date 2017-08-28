Mujuru is nothing without Mugabe

28 August 2017 2:30PM  •  0 comments

EDITOR — The legacy that Joice Mujuru enjoys today was earned while riding on President Robert Gabriel Mugabe’s back. She literally swung on the liberation icon’s coat- tails. Without this legacy Mujuru is nothing.

All her political prominence was gained under the guardianship of her mentor, Mugabe. Her political leadership prowess is not tested outside the Zanu PF government where all her legacy is hinged on so far.

Mujuru can be perceived as any other heavyweight that left Zanu PF with intention to make a difference on the political landscape. Examples that quickly come to mind are Edgar Tekere, Simba Makoni, Dumiso Dabengwa and Margaret Dongo. These gained fame under the stewardship of Zanu PF and were denuded to political dust-bins.

Their relevance and possible contribution to national interest was rubbished by the electorate which denied them the vote. This is another circus in the making with Mujuru being the ridiculous main event.

