Mavura to launch motivational book

HARARE - Author Abel Mavura will launch a motivational book The Art of Realising your Dream, which is coming as a panacea to people contemplating throwing in the towel in respective endeavours.

The book will be unveiled at a Harare hotel in October.

“My book focuses on the art of realising one’s dream, which I felt compelled to call the recipe for dreamers. One needs to adopt certain aspects, which of course are stressed in the book, in order to realize their dreams or achieve something meaningful in their lives,” Mavura said.

He reckons the book will resonate with quite a large portion of his readers as it explores challenges that virtually face everyone in the society at large.

“It is somehow, to a greater extent, a mirror that reflects my life journey, testifying on all the success stories, practical examples of success in life and challenges that one might face, strategies to manoeuvre through difficulties.

“It recognises the need for individuals to accept themselves, believe in their potentials, and continuously seek to develop themselves, the importance of setting goals in life, what it takes to have a desire, self belief, faith and hope, staying power, visioning, discipline and courage for one to realise their dreams,” he said.

“It also brings inspiration to young people and aspiring leaders on how they can realise their dreams despite challenges they face or their backgrounds. It seeks to create lessons of reality with an objective to assure all ages that life is not a constant cycle.

“It should rather be viewed as a dynamic system with inputs, processes and outputs. Inputs are the efforts we put towards our goals, processes are the challenges we face and outputs is the new being after all the hassles.”

Mavura was inspired by his personal background to pen the book The Art of Realising your Dream.

“I grew to understand that people need genuine and practical examples with references. This will revive their hope and accelerate their movement towards achieving goals, which is after realising their dreams,” said Mavura.