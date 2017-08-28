How Mine redeem themselves

BULAWAYO - Following the 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Dynamos last time out, How Mine senior players returned from their industrial action to thump bottom side Bantu Rovers 3-1 in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Unlike last Thursday, the gold miners were able to field a strong team which took a little while to get going before they finally dispatched Tshintsha Guluva in the second half.

Goalkeeper Munyaradzi Diya scored from the spot with Toto Banda and Tsepo Ranthokoane chipping in with the other goals. Bantu got their consolation from Remmington Masuku.

Yesterday’s win kept Chikurupati in sixth place on the log with 37 points while Bantu remain rooted at the bottom with 12 points.

How Mine coach Kelvin Kaindu was happy with the recovery of his team after the annihilation at the hands of DeMbare in midweek.

“I think you are not even sure if you have to celebrate the victory or mourn the loss we are coming from,” Kaindu said.

“We assembled a full squad and bounced back. The most important thing is the confidence coming back and recording a victory.”

Bantu Rovers coach Methembe Ndlovu was not impressed by the match officiating.

“I thought we didn’t play well. We were poor but the referee was worse. He allowed them to manhandle us; we have got a young side that needs to be protected. He lost control of the game,” Ndlovu said.

“In the second half we never really played; the referee would blow his whistle very inconsistently. I thought we played fine, we were not great though, we didn’t really create enough chances.”

After a slow start, Kuda Musharu almost scored for How Mine 16 minutes into the game when he got to the end of a rebound after a shot by Timothy January.

The How Mine forward directed his header at goalkeeper Wellington Muuya from close range.

That was the only real goalmouth action in the opening period but everything changed after the break.

Five minutes after the restart, Tshintsha Guluva defender Shadreck Nyahwa handled inside the box and referee Mhaka Magare pointed to the spot.

Diya coolly slotted in the penalty with Muuya diving the wrong way.

Banda scored the second for the gold miners in the 66th minute when he made a solo run beating three defenders before picking a spot to beat Muuya.

Two minutes later Banda could have made it 3-0 for Chikurupati but his effort missed the target by a few inches after a cross from Tinashe Makanda.

Although How Mine were in control of the match, Bantu found a way back when Masuku scored with 20 minutes to go.

Masuku capitalised after a communication breakdown between Diya and his defenders before getting to the end of a McCarthy Dube through pass to score.

However, Ranthokoane sealed the victory for Chikurupati with a spectacular volley after he was sent through by Makanda in the first minute of added time.