Gamecocks maintain top spot



BULAWAYO - Chicken Inn maintained their lead at the summit of the Castle Lager Premiership log after beating Hwange 1-0 on Saturday.

Gamecocks captain Moses Jackson’s header in the first half was all the Rahman Gumbo-coached outfit needed to beat the hard-fighting coal miners.

After the match, Hwange coach Bigboy Mawiwi was impressed by their display despite the loss.

“It was a good fight, we fought hard, especially in the second half that’s where we played our game,” Mawiwi said.

“We lost it in the first half when we conceded a corner that resulted in a goal.

“I am happy with the progress that is there, it was a good performance and we were fighting. We were very unlucky not to take away something. The fairest result could have been a draw.”

Chicken Inn assistant coach Julius Ndlovu was impressed with his team.

“Thumbs up to the boys for the win though we could have won by a wider margin had we converted the chances that came our way. We have been fighting and we have been managing not to concede goals,” said Ndlovu.

Jackson scored the solitary goal of the match after 36 minutes.

It was the defender’s fourth goal of the season with a trademark header from an Obediah Tarumbwa corner kick.

Ben Nyahunzvi could have scored the second for the Gamecocks six minutes later but his effort from the edge of the box was cleared on the goal-line by Shepard Gadzikwa.

In the second half, Hwange came back a rejuvenated side throwing everything at the home team but they could not find an equaliser.