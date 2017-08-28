Dynamos annoint Yadah

HARARE - Dynamos picked up their fifth win on the spin after beating Yadah FC 2-0 yesterday to keep up pressure on Castle Lager Premiership log leaders Chicken Inn.

The Glamour Boys got their goals from Ocean Mushure, who scored with a stunning shot from the edge of the box shortly before halftime, while Christian Ntouba made sure of the three points with a scrappy finish in the second half.

DeMbare, who have two games in hand, are now in third place on the log with 45 points while leaders Chicken Inn are on 48 points. Second-placed Ngezi Platinum Stars have 46 points.

“At this stage of the season, the only thing we are worried about is collecting points. Today (yesterday) we made sure that we collected three points,” Mutasa said.

“We scored two goals and we did not concede; that’s good for us.”

The DeMbare coach also had praise for his captain Mushure, who is scoring on a regular basis ever since he was pushed upfront from defence to midfield.

Yadah FC coach Thomas Ruzive praised his players despite the defeat which left the side just one place above the last relegation spot with 24 points.

“We played very well but we just let the match slip away with those two goals. I would like to commend my players because we played some good football but failed to convert the chances we created,” Ruzive said.

Dynamos started strongly against Yadah, who surprisingly started with holding midfielder Milton Makopa as the second centre forward with Roderick Mutuma.

Mushure should have opened the scoring in the 16th minute but headed wide a cross from Ntouba.

The Glamour Boys were almost made to pay for the missed chance when Mutuma and Makopa combined at the other end.

Luckily for DeMbare, Makopa sent his header from a Mutuma cross just inches wide with goalkeeper Tonderayi Mateyaunga scrambling.

After the scare, DeMbare went on the counter but Denver Mukamba could not keep his shot down from the edge of the box as it went over the bar.

The Glamour Boys’ dominance was finally repaid right on the stroke of halftime after a wonderful team goal created by the trickery and speed of winger Cleopas Kapupurika.

The former Chapungu winger drove menacingly at the Yadah defence before passing to Gift Saunyama.

At that point, the entire Yadah defence had shifted out of possession as they tried to close Kapupurika.

Saunyama then fed an unmarked Ntouba on the left side of the box but the Cameroonian did not go for goal as he chose to tee-up Mushure.

The DeMbare captain beat Yadah goalkeeper Tafadzwa Dube with a rising shot that went in at the far post.

At the start of the second half, Ruzive shuffled his pack by replacing Makopa with Moses Demera while Munyaradzi Chiwara came in for Johannes Sibanda.

The changes seemed to have a positive impact on the visitors’ game as they began to create chances of their own.

Willard Kalongoda brought the best out of Mateyaunga who tipped over for a corner kick a long range shot from the Yadah fullback.

Just as Yadah thought they were getting back into the game, DeMbare went up the other end and scored.

Once again, it was Kapupurika, who tormented Yadah left back Brian Chikwenya on the wing before sending in a cross.

Dennis Dauda failed to deal properly with the cross and his tame clearance fell in front of Ntouba.

The Cameroonian forward buried his effort past Dube to make sure of the three points for the Glamour Boys.

Ntouba’s strike was an inelegant goal unlike the first half strike by Mushure but it was effective because it stung the life out of the Yadah players.