CIO informer sues top cop for assault

HARARE - A Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) informer Delish Nguwaya, who was arrested in dramatic fashion at the Harare Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday, has filed assault charges against top detective Joseph Nemaisa.

Nguwaya, who was released on Thursday through a High Court order, claims that he suffered a broken arm due to the assault.

“Complainant (Nguwaya) stated that the accused (Nemaisa) assaulted him while he was effecting an arrest on him and sustained serious injuries,” the police report says.

Nguwaya’s arrest on allegations of undermining the police brought business to a halt on Wednesday at the Harare Magistrates’ Court, after the police dragged the handcuffed man out of the court, prompting his lawyer to approach the court on an urgent basis to push for his release.

A video played in court shows Nguwaya on the floor handcuffed, while being dragged by the police down the stairs from the second floor to the first floor. Nguwaya’s cries drew a large crowd from the court.

High Court judge Charles Hungwe went on to order Nguwaya’s immediate release.

During proceedings, Samukange told the court that his client was subjected to overnight torture, before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for treatment.

“The hospitalisation could have been a realisation by the torturers that the applicant (Nguwaya) could die in their hands hence the call for a MARS ambulance,” he said.

He said that the fact that the police officers seized Nguwaya from court shows contempt for the judiciary.

“The conduct if it’s allowed to continue will result in chaos and total breakdown of the rule of law and the judicial system.

“The time has come for the court to indicate to these rogue police officers that they should be sent to prison so that they also feel the pain,” he said.

Nguwaya was recently at the centre of a corruption storm involving CIO operatives and senior police officers, in which he was whistle-blowing on top bosses’ graft.