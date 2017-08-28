Chiyangwa launches fashion label

HARARE - Businessman Phillip Chiyangwa has launched his own fashion label with a collection of round neck and golf T-shirts, shirts, college jackets, hoodies, sneakers, caps and kids wear.

The Native Investments Africa Group (Niag) founder’s Apa Hauna Cash range features casual clothes designed for comfort and ease, and cooler boxes, pens, bracelets, power banks, sweaters, mugs, and plates.

The clothing range is edgy, sporty and colourful — its name pays homage to the flamboyant millionaire tycoon.

The clothing line is an extension of Chiyangwa’s own outlook and wardrobe.

It really does represent who he is, with the collection’s bold colours and patterns.

The Cosafa and Zifa president told the Daily News Bruce and Beatrice were marketing the range from his Enterprise Road premises in Chisipite in Harare.

The move comes as no surprise to his friends, who say this has always been central to his ambitions for life since entering the world of business.

Certainly fashion and retail are in his blood.

The maverick businessman started off in boxing and music promotion long before he ventured into real estate as well as sports management now.

In all things sartorial, Chiyangwa has always been “an ambassador for Zimbabwe”, with observers quietly nodding to his own creative imagination on the Apa Hauna Cash label.

His collection will fit somewhere in the middle, not priced at the very highest levels but hardly within the reach of the average hardworking family.

The swaggering Niag owner is also working on building the Beverly Hills Golf Estate — a residential estate to rival Harare’s famous Borrowdale Brooke and is also talking about owning an aeroplane and a Bugatti Veyron vehicle, among other big boys’ toys.

The German-made “demon” is among the fastest road-legal speed production cars in the world, with a top speed of 430 kilometres per hour and driven by the well-heeled in society.

It was voted by popular BBC television programme Top Gear as Car of the Decade from 2000 to 2009.

The businessman is also expanding his empire and has since obtained approvals to complete his magnificent five-star hotel along Crowhill Road.