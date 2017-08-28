Chapungu, Caps United share spoils

GWERU - CAPS United were held to a goalless draw by Chapungu in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Ascot Stadium on Saturday ending their three-match winning streak in the process.

The Green Machine were tipped to stream roll past Chapungu given their recent rich vein in form that saw them beat FC Platinum, Ngezi Platinum and Black Rhinos and their four nil in the reverse fixture in the capital making them pre-match favourites.

Ironically Chapungu had all odds staked against them given the fact that they are still to score a goal in this second half of the league and they lived to that billing by holding CAPS to a nil all draw. Chapungu however, were unlucky to miss out on all the points against a struggling Makepekepe who rarely made any inroads towards the home side’s goal area.

With a little bit of luck Chapungu could have gone on the score sheet in the opening 10 minutes of the match but were let down by their forwards with Philip Marufu being the first culprit missing a glorious scoring opportunity in the second minute before Allen Tavarwisa invited a save from CAPS goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda moments later.

Sibanda finger-tipped Tavarwisisa’s effort for a corner and Raymond Sibanda’s neatly flighted corner kick saw Maxwell Mavuto’s header crashing against the crossbar.

The closest Caps United could have grabbed a goal was when Moses Muchenje skied his effort in the second half inside the box. Chapungu gaffer Tendai Chikuni bemoaned the early chances his charges missed which he said could have made the difference.

“First half we were all over Caps United because we created three clear cut chances inside ten minutes which we should have converted which is a worrying point as a coach. If you look at this level of the game where you play the champions you need to take chances which come your way,” said Chikuni.

Caps United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi was satisfied with the draw.

“We could have nicked it by that miss by Moses Muchenje but that’s how football goes. It was one of those days where we things did not work out for us, we take a point and they take a point but we look ahead at the next game,” said Kwashi.