ZRP slams cops' unlawful conduct

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned that it will not tolerate law enforcement agents that engage in any unlawful conduct that jeopardises public safety.

This comes after five police officers were arrested following allegations that they had viciously assaulted a Harare man who lost his eye during the attack.

The matter has been set down for trial before the magistrates’ court where Livingstone Zvimba, Tendai Masungambira, Sunday Nyaude, Khululekani Dale and Evans Mashonganyika — all members of the Police Reaction Group — are answering to two counts of assault.

Harare magistrate Farai Gwitima is presiding over the case which continues today.

The victim, Washington Gezana who had his eye removed subsequent to the alleged attack, is expected to testify in court today.

“The ZRP does not condone such unruly and unprofessional behaviour exhibited by the five police officers who are now facing both criminal and disciplinary charges,” national police spokesperson Charity Charamba said.

“In order to show the police’s commitment to justice, these charges were immediately preferred after complainant reported the case to the organisation.

“Members of the public and the Gezana family in particular are assured that decisive action is already being taken in line with ZRP’s disciplinary standards and provision of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act.”

Charamba added that ZRP will not be liable for any suits or consequences that will be suffered by the group consequent to the allegations.

“Meanwhile, in the event that the five police details are sued, it will be in their individual capacities as they acted outside the confines of the lawful duty which they had been tasked to perform on March 23 this year,” Charamba said.

“We would like to categorically state that any police officer who misbehaves and takes the law into his or her own hands will face the music.

“Police would like to encourage members of the public to report any deviant conduct by police officers through the channels which are clearly outlined in the publicised Police Client Service Charter or to contact the National Complaints Desk.”