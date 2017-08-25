Zinasu sues top cops for unlawful arrest

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) leaders rounded up in a dragnet arrest as they convened a general council meeting in Manicaland province last September to discuss the welfare of students in tertiary institutions have filed a suit against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri.

Mutare magistrate Innocent Bepura on Tuesday began presiding over the trial of the security officials facing charges of unlawful arrest and detention.

The arrest and detention of the Zinasu members together with other 100 student activists was declared unlawful by Mutare magistrate Poterai Gwezhira following the intervention of their lawyers.

In summons filed at Mutare Magistrates Court, the Zinasu members’ lawyers Blessing Nyamaropa and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights charged that their clients’ liberty was unnecessarily deprived and they were subjected to pain and suffering including psychological harm due to the conditions under which they were detained.