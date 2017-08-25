Zinasu sues top cops for unlawful arrest

Staff Writer  •  25 August 2017 1:42PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) leaders rounded up in a dragnet arrest as they convened a general council meeting in Manicaland province last September to discuss the welfare of students in tertiary institutions have filed a suit against the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers, Home Affairs minister Ignatius Chombo and police commissioner-general Augustine Chihuri.

Mutare magistrate Innocent Bepura on Tuesday began presiding over the trial of the security officials facing charges of unlawful arrest and detention.

The arrest and detention of the Zinasu members together with other 100 student activists was declared unlawful by Mutare magistrate Poterai Gwezhira following the intervention of their lawyers.

In summons filed at Mutare Magistrates Court, the Zinasu members’ lawyers Blessing Nyamaropa and Peggy Tavagadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights charged that their clients’ liberty was unnecessarily deprived and they were subjected to pain and suffering including psychological harm due to the conditions under which they were detained.

Related Articles

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media