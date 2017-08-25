Opposition alliance an insult to people: Moyo

Jeffrey Muvundusi  •  25 August 2017 12:50PM  •  5 comments

BULAWAYO - Presidential aspirant and Alliance Peoples Agenda (Apa) leader Nkosana Moyo has described the alliance of opposition parties as an insult to the people of Zimbabwe.

“Some are coming saying am I not splitting the vote, go and have a coalition with Morgan (MDC President Tsvangirai) and so on. This thing to say coalition and so on as if Zimbabweans are not smart enough to choose, I think is an insult to all of us,” Moyo told members of his political party here yesterday.

“It’s an insult because we are implying that we should not have a choice. That choice must be eliminated up-front so that when you go to vote there is only one person left. This coalition issue is a completely misguided argument.”

Moyo said the alliance was an unnecessary and meaningless initiative.

“I believe even my uneducated mother can choose a President who can rescue us from this quagmire that we find ourselves in. So we don’t need a coalition to that matter,” he said adding that Apa was certainly prepared to go it alone in the next election.

Asked how he is going to penetrate the rural areas where Zanu PF has for years dominated, Moyo said it was not his responsibility but that of his party members to take up that initiative.

Comments (5)

Not worth reading, this guy is going nowhere wasting people's time. He is being sponsored by the West

AK - 25 August 2017

This Moyo guy is full of shit. Who does he think will support him except for his wife, mother and children?

Kachembere kekwaChivi - 25 August 2017

We told you before that if you contest the coming elections an independent presidential candidate,you will be the third best.You won't win it(presidential elections).If there is someone who is forcing you to join the coalition,go and report to the police.All those who joined the coalition did so voluntariry.Mr Tsvangirai never forced anyone to join the coalition. Its the people who chose him to lead the coalition.

widzo - 25 August 2017

Ndewe Zanu Pf

Cde Rusununguko Kwaedza - 25 August 2017

