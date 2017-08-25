Heroine status for Muzenda's widow

HARARE - Maud Muzenda, the widow of the late Vice President Simon Muzenda, has been declared a national heroine.

Gogo Muzenda, who died at the Avenues Clinic in Harare on Tuesday from hypertension and diabetes, was praised for her down-to-earth demeanour and dignified motherly role by those who offered their own recollections of her life yesterday.

Defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi told mourners gathered at the Muzenda homestead in Chisipite that she will be buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.

Sekeramayi, who is also Zanu PF politburo member, said the ruling party conclave was unanimous in its decision to confer the highest honour on the wife of the late Muzenda, a vice president of Zimbabwe and a longtime aide to President Robert Mugabe who died in September 2003.

Her husband died from a long-standing kidney ailment.

A nurse by profession, the late Muzenda’s body was taken to Gutu yesterday and will be ferried back to Harare tomorrow.

Muzenda will be buried at the national shrine together with politburo member and veteran nationalist, George Rutanhire, who died early last Saturday at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mt Darwin after succumbing to renal failure.

Muzenda is survived by six children, 23 grand children and 15 great grand children.

Mourners are gathered at house number 43 Lewisam Avenue, Chisipite in Harare.