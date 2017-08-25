Govt funds another dam in Masvingo

HARARE - Government is funding the long-delayed Runde-Tende mega dam project in Masvingo, with work beginning soon, Agriculture deputy minister Davis Marapira has said.

He told a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Society breakfast meeting on Tuesday that the vast new reservoir would regulate the flow of water to farmland in the Lowveld that is vulnerable to increasingly erratic weather patterns.

“We are also looking at building another big dam in Masvingo, the Runde-Tende. The Runde-Tende will be slightly bigger than Tokwe Mukorsi and we are looking at the whole Lowveld being the green belt,” Marapira said.

“And... I personally support that if we declare the Lowveld of Masvingo, because its green, as a special economic zone, starting form Chisumbanje and other areas supported by Tokwe Mukorsi, Lake Mutirikwi and Runde–Tende, then we can talk of economic zones where we can see results and come up with production units where we can add value from those areas.”