Govt funds another dam in Masvingo

Bridget Mananavire  •  25 August 2017 1:38PM  •  1 comment

HARARE - Government is funding the long-delayed Runde-Tende mega dam project in Masvingo, with work beginning soon, Agriculture deputy minister Davis Marapira has said.

He told a Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) and Zimbabwe Agricultural Society breakfast meeting on Tuesday that the vast new reservoir would regulate the flow of water to farmland in the Lowveld that is vulnerable to increasingly erratic weather patterns.

“We are also looking at building another big dam in Masvingo, the Runde-Tende. The Runde-Tende will be slightly bigger than Tokwe Mukorsi and we are looking at the whole Lowveld being the green belt,” Marapira said.

“And... I personally support that if we declare the Lowveld of Masvingo, because its green, as a special economic zone, starting form Chisumbanje and other areas supported by Tokwe Mukorsi, Lake Mutirikwi and Runde–Tende, then we can talk of economic zones where we can see results and come up with production units where we can add value from those areas.”

Related Articles

Comments (1)

A financial drowning regime failing to pay salaries of civil servants in time,failing to stock hospitals with genetic drugs and all of a sudden has to fund multi million dollar mega projects,the Gwayi-Shangani Dam,the Runde Dam in Matabeleland North and Masvingo respectively.Too good to be believed.

Gen. Spinola - 25 August 2017

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2017 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media