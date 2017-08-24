Zim women record series whitewash

HARARE - Zimbabwe women cricket team recorded a 5- 0 Twenty20 series whitewash against the visiting Namibian side after winning the final match by eight wickets at Harare Sports Club yesterday.

The hosts’ captain Chipo Mugeri elected to field after winning the toss and managed to restrict Namibia to a lean score of 85 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their allotted 20 overs which was easily surpassed in the 14th over for the loss of only two wickets.

Newly-appointed head coach Adam Chifo, superintending over the team in only his first series after taking over from his predecessor Mufaro Chiturumani, was excited with the depth in the side ahead of next month’s ICC Africa Women T20 Qualifiers to be held in Windhoek.

Zimbabwe won all the five matches in the series. The first four games were played at Takashinga Sports Club in Highfield, playing two games a day in the morning and afternoon on Monday and Tuesday.

“It was a good all-round performance from the team and having been with them in camp in the last three weeks, I have seen great passion and commitment from each of them and as a coach you can’t ask for anything better,” Chifo told the Daily News yesterday.

“Having been coaching men, it hasn’t really been a challenge for me to adapt to coaching the senior women national team because the basics are basically the same.

“What I only realised and got to appreciate is that women need to be treated differently because their needs and handicap are a bit different from men.”

The team is scheduled to leave for South Africa tomorrow for an 11-game outing against that country’s provincial sides which is their final round of preparations for the qualifiers.

“We just want to keep the same momentum and will just work on a few areas that we still need to improve on. The South African provincial sides are more competitive compared to Namibia, in fact they are very strong sides which we need as we wind up our preparations for the continental games,” he added.

Zimbabwe Women Squad

Chipo Mugeri (captain), Modester Mupachikwa (wicketkeeper), Loreen Tshuma, Pellagia Mujaji, Precious Marange, Ashley Ndiraya, Emily Jinjika, Anesu Mushangwe, Chiedza Dhururu, Susan Kudzibatira, Esther Mbofana, Nomatter Mutasa, Josephine Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Tasmeen Granger, Sharne Mayers, Francesca Chipare, Lorraine Phiri.