Tsholotsho stun Bosso

BULAWAYO - Struggling Tsholotsho defied all odds and got their first and famous victory in the Castle Lager Premier soccer league this season with a win over out of sorts Highlanders.

Tsholotsho had only managed nine draws in the season and managed to collect their full set of points with a goal scored at the stroke of halftime by Lucky Vundla.

Tsholotsho coach Darlington Dodo was impressed by the way his players performed.

“I think from the way we played the last three or four games we were playing better as much as we were not getting the results that we wanted. I also think the break that we had helped us, our players had time to recover, we have been travelling a lot.

“I could see it at training, the energy was there and also playing against Highlanders on its own is a motivation on these boys. It’s not much on the workload on the coach but on them. I think they really proved something,’” said Dodo.

Highlanders coach Elroy Akbay blamed a lack of strikers in his team.

“We didn’t play bad football, it was very good football. We created a lot of chances but the problem is the same, there are no strikers who can score. That means you have a big problem.

“If you have no strikers you cannot score. It’s a problem if you lose four strikers in two years. There is no money to buy good strikers.

“Good strikers cannot play for Highlanders because we are not paying any money. We can do nothing, we have to make do with these guys,” Akbay said.

The match never really lived up to its billing as both teams struggled to get the grip of the game.

Tsholotsho almost opened the scoring through Marlon Mushonga just five minutes into the match but his effort was cleared off the goal line by Tendai Ngulube.

Highlanders left back Honest Moyo’s shot from about 25m was punched out for a corner by Mariyon Chang in goals for Tsholotsho.

Tsholotsho scored their goal at the stroke of halftime through Vundla.

Vundla got to the end of a cross from Lucky Nyathi who had done well on the left to beat two Highlanders defenders before cutting the ball back for his team mate.

In the second half Highlanders tried to come back into the match but they looked clueless on how to break the Tsholotsho defence.

Tsholotsho opted to seat back and defend their goal and it worked for them.

After the game irate Bosso supporters were singing for Akbay to go just before the match ended.

Meanwhile, the match between How Mine and Dynamos set for Barbourfields Stadium today might not take place as How Mine players are on strike over unpaid dues.

Only four players are believed to be in camp with the majority refusing.