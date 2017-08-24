StanChart appoints new southern Africa CEO

HARARE - Standard Chartered (StanChart) has announced the appointment of Kweku Bedu-Addo, as new chief executive of South Africa and southern Africa.

The region comprises Angola, Botswana, Mauritius, Zambia and Zimbabwe. He will report directly to Sunil Kaushal, regional chief executive officer, Africa and Middle East.

Bedu-Addo brings a wealth of knowledge and experience gained in a career spanning over two decades in public policy and financial services.

He has held various senior roles in Standard Chartered working in Ghana, Zambia and Singapore.

He has been a head of origination and client coverage with responsibility for West Africa — excluding Nigeria — and prior to this appointment, was the chief executive for Standard Chartered Ghana from 2010 and West Africa, comprising Ghana, Gambia and Sierra Leone from 2015.

Bedu-Addo has over the years provided strong leadership in building key relationships and driving strategy for business success and growth.

He is the immediate past chairperson of the Ghana Stock Exchange and immediate past vice chairperson of the Ghana Fixed Income Market Governing Council.

He is a product of University of Ghana, Legon and Columbia University, New York.

His hobbies include astronomy, reading books on history and politics and public speaking.

Bedu-Addo succeeds Richard Etemesi who has been appointed Africa for Standard Chartered Plc vice chairperson.

“I look forward to working with the team in South Africa and other countries within southern Africa to further strengthen the business and to deliver on our commitments to all our stakeholders,” he said on his appointment.

Outgoing chief executive officer Etemesi expressed satisfaction at handing over the affairs of the bank in the southern African region to a very experienced colleague.

“Kweku’s extensive banking and public sector experience will be of great value to the region. I am confident that the bank will continue to consistently deliver value to shareholders,” he said.