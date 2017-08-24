Parties unite in mourning Muzenda's widow

HARARE - Zimbabweans across the political divide yesterday were united in their praise of Maud Muzenda, the widow of the country’s first deputy prime minister and vice president, Simon, who died in the capital on Tuesday evening after succumbing to diabetes and hypertension.

She was 88.

Politicians and ordinary Zimbabweans praised her down-to-earth demeanour and dignified motherly role which she had continued to carry, 14 years after her husband’s death

President Mugabe said last night he had learnt with “deep sadness” of the death of Amai Muzenda.

“An epitome of Africa motherhood, Gogo Muzenda stands tall as a symbol of triumph of motherly femininity over adversities imposed on the African family unit by demands of our struggle against settler colonialism,” Mugabe said, adding “it was a very difficult month for our nation.”

He said Ambuya Muzenda’s death “some barely a week after we laid to rest another heroine, Cde Shuvai Mahofa, and just a few days after the sad departure of Cde George Rutanhire, himself a giant of our struggle.”

“Yet we must all remain strong and hopeful, converting this buffeting emotion from repeated tragedies into a lasting passion of affinity and togetherness for our nation as it goes through this dark and difficult patch.

“On behalf of the party Zanu PF, government, our entire nation and on behalf of my family, I wish to condole with both the Muzenda and Rutanhire families as they grieve over their saddest losses. We stand with them, as indeed we pay deserved tribute to the fallen comrades so dear to our hearts.”

Information minister Chris Mushohwe said Muzenda was a real mother who even under difficult times managed to stay with the family.

“When her husband was fighting for (the) liberation of the country, she never wavered. Other women must emulate Amai Muzenda who was soft spoken and a classical example of a real mother who treated us with respect even though she was married to a Vice President,” Mushohwe said.

He said when former VP Muzenda died, she maintained the dignity of a mother and exhorted other women to learn from her.

Former vice president Joice Mujuru’s party, the National People’s Party (NPP) said Muzenda was a humble wife, mother and a politician.

“Although she was wife of the late VP, she lived a very simple life. She left the political life to her husband whilst she concentrated on giving her children proper care.

“Dr Mzee’s children, unlike other high profile politicians’ children, never stole the limelight for the wrong reasons.”

“Whilst Dr Grace Mugabe’s two sons are always in the media for the wrong reasons, Maud Muzenda’s children are there to help Zimbabwe positively. This only shows the maximum parental care and upbringing the Muzenda children got from their mother. Whilst Dr Mzee was busy away on political activities, Maud was with the children,’ said NPP spokesperson Jeffryson Chitando.

Muzenda is survived by six children, 23 grand children and 15 great grand children.

Mourners are gathered at house number 43 Lewisam Avenue, Chisipite in Harare.

Meanwhile, Politburo member and veteran nationalist, George Rutanhire, who died early Saturday at Karanda Mission Hospital in Mt Darwin after succumbing to renal failure, will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday.