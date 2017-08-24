Mighty Warriors get fair Cosafa draw

HARARE - Defending champions and hosts Zimbabwe have been pooled in Group A together with neighbours Zambia, Madagascar and Malawi for the 2017 Cosafa Women’s Championships scheduled for Bulawayo next month.

The tournament is set to be held across two venues — Barbourfields and Luveve Stadium — starting on September 13 with the round robin matches with Namibia and Botswana from Group C kick-starting the tournament with a 10.30am kick-off at BF.

Group A matches will soon follow; a 14:00hrs encounter between Zambia and Malawi then hosts Zimbabwe against Madagascar at 16:30.

All Group A matches according to Cosafa will be played at BF and Group B games are pencilled for Luveve while Group C matches will be evenly split between the two stadiums.

“The teams play each other in a round-robin format with the pool winners and best-placed runner-up advancing to the semi-finals, which will be played on September 21,” wrote Cosafa on their website.

“The final will be played three days later on September 24, with the bronze-medal game played the day before. With 12 teams competing this year, it is the biggest ever field assembled for the Cosafa Women’s Championship and shows tremendous growth in women’s football in the last decade.”

This will be the third time Zimbabwe are playing host to the championships having already done so in 2002 where they finished runners-up to South Africa and 2011 where they won the competition with Banyana Banyana being the runners-up.

In 2006, the games were hosted by Zambia and Angola in 2008 and South Africa emerged winners in both editions while Namibia and Angola were the respective runners-up.