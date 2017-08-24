Grace's immunity is an insult to justice

EDITOR — The MDC strongly condemns the decision made by the South African Department of International Relations and Cooporation to grant Grace Mugabe diplomatic immunity following her savage attack on Gabriella Engels while on a private visit to South Africa recently.

We view this partisan application of the law as grossly unfair and unjust and believe it sets a bad precedence for justice and the rule of law in the region.

This move to grant her diplomatic immunity is an insult to justice and undermines the legal system of South Africa and the Sadc region as a whole.

Grace must face the full wrath of the law like any other person facing criminal charges.

Thanks to the decision to let her go scot-free, Grace she will continue to beat and harass all in her path believing she is untouchable.

If, as Africans, we continue to let bad leaders enjoy impunity, we are then guaranteeing that there will never be democracy on our continent.

We believe that people are born equal hence the law should treat everyone fairly and equally.

We call upon the government of South Africa to revisit this matter and act accordingly.

We second the AfriForum stance to challenge the decision in the South African High Court.

Kurauone Chihwayi

MDC spokesperson