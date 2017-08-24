CAPS juggernaut continues

HARARE - Dominic Chungwa continued with his scoring form for CAPS United when he netted the winner against Black Rhinos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

For Makepekepe, it was a third consecutive win which took the defending champions into 10th place on the log with 27 points from 18 matches.

On the other hand, it’s now all gloom for Rhinos as it was their sixth defeat on the trot and they remain in eighth place on the log with 31 points.

However, the afternoon belonged to Chungwa, who scored his fifth goal in five matches as the striker continues to lead from the front for Makepekepe.

United had taken the lead in the first minute of added time in the first half when veteran Rhinos defender Brighton Chandisaita headed into his own net a corner kick from Ronald Pfumbidzai.

The army side fought back to equalise in the 77th minute through forward Vincent Mhandu, who provided a side-footed finish from inside the box after a cut back from Lot Chiwunga.

With a striker enjoying the form that Chungwa is in at the moment, the Green Machine were always favourites to regain their lead.

It took CAPS only four minutes to get back in front and Pfumbidzai, who was playing his last match for Makepekepe before his move to South African side Bloemfontein Celtic, was again involved.

Pfumbidzai led a CAPS counter attack on the left side before picking Chungwa on the edge of the box with a low cross.

Chungwa showed composure by controlling the pass first before curling his shot into the top left hand corner of Rhinos goalkeeper Stephen Chimusoro’s net.

It was a wonderful finish worthy to win any match and CAPS United assistant coach Tostao Kwashi was full of praise for Chungwa after the match.

“If you look at the statistics in the past; Chungwa was the CAPS top goal scorer in the 2013 and 2014 seasons, so goals have always been in him,” Kwashi said.

“We just want to urge him to remain grounded and keep on working for the team because sometimes things might not go the way he wants.

“Today in the first half, he did not get any chance but in the second half that one chance he got after 81 minutes, he scored the winning goal.

“We are happy for him but at the end of the day, it’s all about the team; Chungwa is shining and the team is shining.”

Rhinos coach Stanford “Stix” Mutizwa admitted that alarm bells are now ringing at the army side due to the poor form.

“We worked on our strike force and at least today we scored but the defence allowed CAPS to score two goals,” Mutizwa said.

“The chair is now rocking and I think we have to work hard because we do not want it to rock further.”