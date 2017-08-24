Beenie Man jets in today

HARARE - Jamaican international artiste Beenie Man is expected in the country today for a once-off performance scheduled for Alex Sports Club in the capital on Saturday.

Beenie Man, real name Anthony Moses Davies, will share the stage with Jah Prayzah, Winky D, Soul Jah Love, Queen Vee and Cindy among others during his Unstoppable Tour.

Concert organisers 2 Kings Entertainment confirmed the development.

“We are expecting him at the Harare International Airport at exactly 5pm.

“From there, he will conduct some interviews with different media houses as well as visit places of attractions in and around Harare,” Dee Nosh, 2 Kings Entertainment spokesperson said. Beenie Man will be performing in Harare for the second time having delivered a remarkable act on his maiden concert.

In a previous interview with this publication, Winky D said the forthcoming concert is a revival act of 2010.

“We are so excited that Beenie Man is back. We shared the stage in October 2010 and the concert mean a lot to us. It is the day when we introduced the Ninja gear and the crowd went crazy.

“Winky D later penned the song around the concert with lyrics . . . ndakapinda ndakarova ( I went in wearing) ninja gear . . . and in 2010 we have got a thin playlist and we are glad that this time around the playlist is bigger and better,” Winky D’s manager Jonathan Banda said recently.

In 2010, the Jamaican artiste shared the stage with local musicians; Suluman Chimbetu, Stunner and Madiz among others at Lion Lager Beer Festival held at Old Hararians Sports Club courtesy of Delta Beverages.