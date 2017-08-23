War vets intensify push for Tshinga Dube ouster

Blessings Mashaya  •  23 August 2017 1:49PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Ex-liberation fighters led by Mandi Chimene have called for the dismissal of War Veterans’ minister Tshinga Dube, claiming he backs a bid by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) to impeach President Robert Mugabe.

Dube rubbished the accusations.

This comes as the ZNLWVA said they were willing to support the country’s largest opposition party MDC in its bid to impeach Mugabe, who has been in power since independence from the British in 1980.

“Tshinga is part of those people who want to impeach the president, he is a member of Parliament, so we suspect he is being used to mobilise other parliamentarians to support the idea,” Chimene’s deputy George Mlala told the Daily News.

“We need a new minister who is going to look into our grievances.”

Dube said: “He (Mlala) doesn’t know what he is talking about, he must know that he was once a member of Mutsvangwa-led association. As a ministry, we want to work with all war veterans.”

