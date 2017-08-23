Muzenda's widow dies

HARARE - The wife of the late Zimbabwe first deputy prime minister and later vice president, Simon Muzenda, Maud, has died.

Zanu PF spokesperson Simon Khaya Moyo confirmed the death last night.

“I just heard about it and we are all shocked but I think it would be proper to first wait for the president to make an announcement,” Khaya Moyo told the Daily News.

Funeral arrangements were yet to be announced as both Zanu PF and the Muzenda family were yet to take direction from President Robert Mugabe’s announcement.

Muzenda is survived by several children among them former deputy minister Tongai Muzenda and politburo member and current Energy deputy minister, Tsitsi.

Maud Muzenda’s death came just days after that of Shuvai Ben Mahofa, one of the politicians who were mentored by her late husband, widely regarded as godfather of Masvingo Province at the time of his passing on in 2003.

A former nurse who was married to a carpenter, as the late Simon Muzenda used to describe his marriage to her, Maud died without seeing her wish of having a statue built in honour of her husband in Masvingo.

Muzenda died in 2003 having held the posts of deputy prime minister from 1980 to 1987 and as Mugabe’s deputy from 1987 up to the time of his death in September, 2003.